Is it fair to judge a candidate based on his/her duration in the company?
While job hopping every 3 months may be extreme but isn't it fair to change jobs once or twice in 2~3years? Why to judge a candidate based on his/her duration in the last few companies?
Now a days, many reputaed organisations have poor senior management and has poor strategy or change of strategy, as a result some employees had to suffer or get affected, even though they may have been contributing well but the change has made them to switch company or stay out of work in some cases.
bringeeRecruiter
Fair or not, it happens. I think if it's a job change once or twice in 2-3 years, that's definitely reasonable, but when you're changing jobs every year for like 5+ years, that's when it starts to get a little bit sticky. It'll also depend on how you frame it. If you're the type of person who likes to join a company, build a project, then get out, then it makes more sense to job hop. But if your justification is always about growth opportunity, management, pay, etc. that's when recruiters and hiring managers might start to think you're a bit shallow.
