While job hopping every 3 months may be extreme but isn't it fair to change jobs once or twice in 2~3years? Why to judge a candidate based on his/her duration in the last few companies?





Now a days, many reputaed organisations have poor senior management and has poor strategy or change of strategy, as a result some employees had to suffer or get affected, even though they may have been contributing well but the change has made them to switch company or stay out of work in some cases.





Is it fair to judge a candidate based on his/her duration in the company?





Thanks

SCK