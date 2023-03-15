coderman in
Thoughts between these two options for a New Grad interested in crypto??
Hi I am a college student with 2 offers. I received one for epic systems which I accepted and One from a start up I love in the blockchain space! Like working in crypto is my career goal, but the offers are very different:
Epic pays very well 140k in Madison, WS.
The start up can only pay me a US contractor at the rate of 70k (which is great in Wales where it is based, but US salaries are inflated)
What should I do? both are great offers for me.
3
3084
Sort by:
konstantink1Frontend Software Engineer
Are you geographically in Wales or in the US?
2
InnkeeperFrontend Software Engineer
140k in wi will be very comfortable. Frankly, for entry level it's ridiculous. Take it.
3
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482