Thoughts between these two options for a New Grad interested in crypto??

Hi I am a college student with 2 offers. I received one for epic systems which I accepted and One from a start up I love in the blockchain space! Like working in crypto is my career goal, but the offers are very different:

Epic pays very well 140k in Madison, WS.

The start up can only pay me a US contractor at the rate of 70k (which is great in Wales where it is based, but US salaries are inflated)

What should I do? both are great offers for me.