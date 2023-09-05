telescope in  
Anyone else excited for the September 12 Apple event? 📱

Hyped for the iPhone 15 announcement, theres so many rumors going around for this phone. I suspect its going to be quite a big hardware change both visually and functionally. Of course theres the USB-C change as well, which will be transformational. Any other guesses for whats going to be included?

Apple Events

Watch the latest Apple event stream, and check out the archive of special event announcements for our products and services.

apple.com
Lol usb-c changes transformational ?

iPhones don’t excite me at all anymore . Apple hypes the launch every year but it’s just the same thing
Even the most hardcore fans can't recount the key differences over the last couple devices
