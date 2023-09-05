telescope in
Anyone else excited for the September 12 Apple event? 📱
Hyped for the iPhone 15 announcement, theres so many rumors going around for this phone. I suspect its going to be quite a big hardware change both visually and functionally. Of course theres the USB-C change as well, which will be transformational. Any other guesses for whats going to be included?
19
5806
Sort by:
24
flexibletutrleSoftware Engineer
Even the most hardcore fans can't recount the key differences over the last couple devices
6
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,489
iPhones don’t excite me at all anymore . Apple hypes the launch every year but it’s just the same thing