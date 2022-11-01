November Market Update 🎢

New November members -- Welcome!





Update (10/14):

Amazon starting 10,000 layoffs this week (10/14)

Meta slashes 13% of staff (11,000)

Lyft cuts 13% of it's staff (650)

Stripe slashes 14% of it's employees (1120)

Twitter cut 50% (3250)

OpenDoor cut 18% (550)

Chime dinged 12% of staff (160)

Upstart announced 7% (140)

Intel (20%)

Snap (20%)

Robinhood (30%)

Help Them Out: Share links to any open roles in the comments below to help anyone in the community make a smooth transition into their next role.





Visit our job board here. New roles are being added daily!





Visit our internship page here.





If you're a recruiter, feel free to submit any specific roles to us so we can promote!





---------------------------------------------------------------------

(10/1)

This is a place to chat and ask questions about all things tech, jobs, and ways to advance your career! Feel free to introduce yourself to the community by telling us what you do at your company and what you’re looking for in your next career move 🚀





The market has slowed down drastically over the last few weeks as earnings reports from major tech companies show little signs of improvement. Meta’s recent earnings call revealed massive losses that explain the hiring freeze we’re seeing there:





a second straight quarterly revenue decline and is forecasting another drop in the fourth quarter.

The company’s Reality Labs division, which houses its VR headsets, lost over $9 billion in the first three quarters.

The stock plunged after already losing two-thirds of its value so far this year





Besides Meta, companies like Snap, Microsoft, and Google have had their fair share of slumping performance as inflation drives consumer spending down negatively impacting advertising spend across the board. Quiet layoffs at Meta are expected to impact more than 12,000 people with other companies like Oracle already making changes.





New “Chief Twit” , Elon Musk, has decided on what is expected to be a first round of layoffs, targeting about 20-25% of staff- from sales, product, and engineering to legal, and trust and safety. Based on our data, Twitter stands to save at least $150,000,000 from a 20% staff cut of engineering alone, assuming an average salary for SWE II of $250,000. We’ll see what the final number looks like in the weeks ahead.





We anticipate a very competitive market for job seekers in the next few months so if you need help refining your resume or need help navigating conversations with employers, schedule time to speak with our career and negotiation coaches or ask your questions here to get help from our community!





Let us know how we can support you in your job search and send us product ideas or feedback at hello@levels.fyi!