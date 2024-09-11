SolidOrca in  
Software Engineer  

I thought my first tech job would be about solving problems, not endless meetings

I'm a recent grad and I genuinely enjoyed studying CS. I loved building projects for class and the quick turnaround from learning new skills and demonstrating them.


During my time in school, I looked forward to the days when I'd finally work my first real job and solve complex problems, code up apps used by real people, and get to do it all alongside similarly enthused people.


Instead, it seems like most of my day is taken up with work-adjacent tasks. Honestly, it feels like I spend more time talking about the work I have no time to do than doing the work itself. I'm in meetings, I have to write documentation, and I'm just all-around not having a great time.


I wanted some perspective: does it get any better? As I get more years under my belt, will I be able to spend more time actually coding up projects or is this just the reality of being a full-time dev?

notmaangidiotHardware Engineer  
While class projects and apps you build in school were fun, you were not expected to deliver a QtoQ profit margin and revenue growth with it. That is the crux of the problem. Documentation, feature deliberation, maintenance, release timings and marketing of the features to customers are all part of the game. As a dev you will get exposed to each aspect as you grow in your career. I do feel your pain of sitting through meetings. But if you are not required, then you should not attend. Let others pull you in as needed. Maybe the meetings are covering topics which are not something you are exposed to, and hence it can feel a drag. But this too shall pass.
