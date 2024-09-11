I thought my first tech job would be about solving problems, not endless meetings

I'm a recent grad and I genuinely enjoyed studying CS. I loved building projects for class and the quick turnaround from learning new skills and demonstrating them.





During my time in school, I looked forward to the days when I'd finally work my first real job and solve complex problems, code up apps used by real people, and get to do it all alongside similarly enthused people.





Instead, it seems like most of my day is taken up with work-adjacent tasks. Honestly, it feels like I spend more time talking about the work I have no time to do than doing the work itself. I'm in meetings, I have to write documentation, and I'm just all-around not having a great time.





I wanted some perspective: does it get any better? As I get more years under my belt, will I be able to spend more time actually coding up projects or is this just the reality of being a full-time dev?