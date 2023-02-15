Joseph Cohen in
College Student wanting to be a PM
Hello,
I am a Junior in college looking to be a PM after school. I have a internship at WW for IT this summer and am working on my Google Project Management Certification. I would love some advice on how I can leverage my resume and skills into a PM job with not exact PM experience.
OreoDomino2424Product Manager
Create a product. Any kind. Try and get user growth, try and understand your customers and try and cater to their needs and address their problems. Measure the impact of your work. This will get you way ahead of they pack.
IcarusConfidenceProduct Manager
The best advice here, I feel like certifications are useless
