It’s #auctober and I have adhd. Tips for concentration plz
I’m a new CS graduate and started my first job early this year. I’m having a lot of trouble working from home because I can’t concentrate. Does anyone have any suggestions on how to manage time or any tips on how to be successful working from home? I take meds and have tried coffee but i feel like it makes things worse with añxiety.
hi, i also have adhd. my best advice is to take any meds you have regularly because that has helped me tremendously. my doctor insists it's the foundation of a having my best days. then i would say try a to-do list and then run that by your supervisor in addition to whatever you have in standup.
