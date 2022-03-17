tuna in
CSA vs SWE
Hey everybody, I wanna ask something that has been a brain twister for me for couple of months, how do you compare Cloud Solutions Architect position with Software Engineer role in terms of pros and cons? Which one would you suggest to aim for an undergrad level CS student? Thanks a lot :)
CoffeeplsSolution Architect
Speaking as an SA who’s worked with a lot of SWE’s who’ve transitioned to becoming SA’s. If you like being technical but also don’t want to code as much and you want to talk to customers, good at presenting/public speaking, and can translate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders then SA is the route to go.
tunaComputer Engineering at Marmara Üniversitesi
Thanks again, I want to ask another thing if it is possible. Is acquiring “Azure Administrator” and “Azure Developer” certificates huge plus if the holder is an undergrad student?
