Management Consultant  

AWS RSUs

Hi All - given the state if the markets recently, the AMZN stock price has taken a bit of a hit. It was circa 3k$ when my offer was given and now diwn to circa 2.3k$

Ive technically accepted the offer but should i be asking questions as to whether they will adjust the RSU offer with the drop in value in mind?

Thanks in advance
Machine Learning Engineer  
I also got an offer around 3 weeks back in which the stock is priced at around $3100. I have my joining in late June 2022 so I am also wondering if I should contact the recruiter to ask if they could increase the stock value. I received 110 stocks.
2

