How did you negotiate an offer when you live in a smaller city or town?
I think I'm about to enter the offer and negotiation phase and wanted to make sure I don't get lowballed. I'm in the midwest, not the bay so I don't expect to get an offer thats super high. I also don't want to get shortchanged so I'm looking for some tips on what I should say to get what I'm looking for.
Thanks!
It's all about leverage. At this stage, I think people dont realize how much leverage they actually have. Most people would probably rather do dishes or fold laundry than negotiate for what they want. If they've committed to making you an offer, I'd say you have 2 or 3 tries to land on a number or comp package that works for everyone. Unless you flat out turn down the offer, it's in your best interest to get what you can. If you can find some numbers on levels to get an average, shoot for 5-10% more and see what they say as long as you've identified a range that's reasonable.
