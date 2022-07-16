BrooklynBroke in
Anyone tired of working in technology or want to work outside?
Are you tired of corporate bullshit and the office? This applies to people who are mostly in their late 30s or early 40s. You know the game and the routine. Think of the movie Office Space. The problem is that you make too much money in the tech space, so you can't leave and start at $25 hour as a plumber's/carpenter's assistant
realizationSoftware Engineer
Why not leave and start at $25 / hr as a plumber? Bite the bullet and switch it up especially if you have savings
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
In my current job, I will get student loan forgiveness after 8 years and then get 1 million dollar pension at age 62. I have 100k in student loans.
