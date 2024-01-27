CS Student looking for progression advice

Hi, I’m a computer science student in the UK. I took a gap year and worked as a software engineer for 12 months before I started university and I’m now in my first year. I have secured an internship at Microsoft this summer as a SWE which is meant for second years (not Microsoft Learn) and also working on two ML projects while I study. I’m in a pretty good position, feeling very grateful and blessed at the moment. I’m wondering what I should work on or focus on, what things I should learn next etc etc. I’d like to be a stand out applicant for when I’m looking for grad jobs. Does anyone have any advice on how I can improve, make my CV/resume super stacked, and become an applicant that is different from the regular CS student. Thinking about working in HFT or some other financial company next year. Thank you!