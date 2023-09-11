technossier in
Two Sigma interview
Hey all, I recently got an OA from Two Sigma for a DS role, and I was wondering if anyone could shed some light on the interview process; time, material, rounds, etc. I've been heavily spamming leetcode, relearning stats and probability, and brushing up on ML, but really want to make sure I have it in the bag. Would love to hear from the community!
madscienceSoftware Engineer
You should be fine hammering leetcode, last I heard was they ask like two medium questions, nothing tricky
technossierData Scientist
do you think just doing blind 75 will cut it? at least for the coding part?
