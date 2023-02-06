Seeking New Grad Roles

HelloJohn in
Hi all
I am an international student, pursuing master of science in computer science. I am currently looking for SDE and machine learning engineer roles. I have been applying since Sept 2022 but have only gotten a single interview. I would appreciate any referrals. I have attached my resume. any help or suggestions are highly appreciated.
Thanks!
bringeeRecruiter
Agree with these points (as a recruiter). Overall a solid resume, just a little tweaking with the wording and you should be set.
1. Some of the quantization of metrics sounds fake.
2. "Coordinated with other developers..." doesn't really add anything of value.
3. Rewrite the description of your projects so that it makes at least somewhat sense to a non-technical person (like a recruiter).