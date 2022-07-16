No surprise, boomers hate pay transparency according to linkedin

Specifically, 81% of respondents in Gen Z (age 25 or younger) see candor as being good for pay equality. That’s the highest showing of any generation, edging out the 75% support from millennials (ages 26 to 41), and pulling way ahead of the 47% for Generation X (ages 42 to 57).





As for baby boomers (ages 58 to 76), the idea of talking openly about pay is as uncomfortable as a full day wearing biker shorts. Just 28% of boomers see an upside to being forthright about pay, while 42% don't want to go there. (The rest are either neutral or declined to offer any opinion.)