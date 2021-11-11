Transitioning to Different Roles

For those currently in development roles, do you see yourself changing to a different tech role? And if you have transitioned roles, what was the process like? How did the idea start and how did you execute the idea?

Currently a frontend developer but I think I want to transition to a different role down the line (so that I don't get too comfortable with one area of software development) but I really have no idea what I could possibly do!

There's also the fear that I might not like the new role and just regret it and then burnout.