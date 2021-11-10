coffeepls in
Start-Up Bought Out, what happens to shares?
Interviewed with a pre-ipo unicorn and they extended an offer but have no RSU's or stock options because they got bought out by a private equity firm. What happens to the people who had stock before the acquisition?
GlassesDudeSoftware Engineer
Following for answers cuz I am also curious. It's moments like these that I wish I knew more about M&A's.
TaylorSoftware Engineer
This book has pretty much everything you'd need to know about them: https://www.holloway.com/g/equity-compensation/about It cost $25 i believe but its got great info.
