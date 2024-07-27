How Does Google like their PM Interviews?

I have a Google PM interview coming up. 2 YoE out of college. I’m about to begin prep, but I have a problem. Unlike with most companies, I’ve seen a lot of blinders say Google interviewers like the whole templated responses sort of thing.

I mean, I’d say I’m a pretty decent PM so skill isn’t the issue. But people with more YoE than me have said they didn’t get offers because they relied on experience alone.

Might be bs, might be true.

Is that true?