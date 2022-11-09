The Fall of Academia

Academia is falling, and also increasingly does little for students in terms of career prospects. Industry is just a different ball game. It's interesting to see how far removed PhD students are from the real world once they come into a job. The appeal is fading, and institutions are also losing their touch as they become more expensive with less curriculum (essentially undergrad is just a 4 year social experience as a consumption good). I can still see the value in college, but it definitely doesn't really help prime you up for industry.





