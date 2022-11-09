telescope in
The Fall of Academia
Academia is falling, and also increasingly does little for students in terms of career prospects. Industry is just a different ball game. It's interesting to see how far removed PhD students are from the real world once they come into a job. The appeal is fading, and institutions are also losing their touch as they become more expensive with less curriculum (essentially undergrad is just a 4 year social experience as a consumption good). I can still see the value in college, but it definitely doesn't really help prime you up for industry.
‘I don’t want this kind of life’: graduate students question career options – https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-03586-8
1
1123
Sort by:
xaleoTAccountant
It’s been a struggle for phds and post docs for several years as institutional funding dries up and tenure is a thing of the past. R1 schools are so bloated with administration at the top.
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,423