How to evaluate startup compensation?

New to the community here. Thinking of joining a startup and wondering what I should look out for in terms of pay? what's normal / what to expect? What does equity usually look like?

AlwaysRockSoftware Engineer  
These Carta blog posts are my go-to: https://carta.com/blog/equity-101-stock-option-basics/ https://carta.com/blog/equity-101-stock-economics/ https://carta.com/blog/equity-101-exercising-and-taxes/
