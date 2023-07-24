OAKENSHIELD in
Fall Internship Dilemma
Hello everyone I need your insight on an issue. I am an international student here in the US on an F-1 visa, and I'll commence my Senior year this fall. I recently got a remote full time offer(40hrs/week) for a fall software engineering internship at Splunk. However, on discussing with my DSO I was informed that I cannot take up a full-time internship, while maintaining a full-time student status. The DSO claims that I am only limited to 20hrs/week during the school semester, and rejects the idea of taking a gap semester.
Hence I was advised to turn down the offer.
How true is my DSO claim?
Would it be possible to use an fall internship internship for a senior design project?
What other work-around can I do in this situation?
Nightly95Technical Program Manager
https://studyinthestates.dhs.gov/2016/06/f-1-students-learn-rules-summer-employment-and-training This line might be relevant: "F-1 students who are offered work opportunities with certain international organizations may be eligible to apply for a work authorization based on an internship with an international organization."
