Is PM Actually Less Work Than SWE?
Hear me out. I have no issues with being a SWE, I find it intellectually rewarding, but I’m tired.
I’m thinking of making an internal pivot to PM, and it’s because I want to do less (seriously), and quietly moonlight my start-up prep.
I know PMs hate when we claim they do less work, so now I’m asking honestly, if you’re trying to reclaim time or energy, is PM easier to juggle that SWE. Please, I need to know.
chuuj615Product Manager
Speaking as a PM, I wouldn’t say the work is "less" overall, but it is definitely different. You’re not in the codebase every day, so it can feel like less grind in the technical sense, but your time gets filled with meetings, planning, aligning stakeholders, and unblocking others, which can be its own kind of exhausting. If you're burned out from deep technical focus and want to shift gears, PM might give you that space. But if you're hoping for more free time, it really depends on the team and company culture. Some PM roles are chill, others are chaos.
