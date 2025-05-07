Is PM Actually Less Work Than SWE?

Hear me out. I have no issues with being a SWE, I find it intellectually rewarding, but I’m tired.

I’m thinking of making an internal pivot to PM, and it’s because I want to do less (seriously), and quietly moonlight my start-up prep.

I know PMs hate when we claim they do less work, so now I’m asking honestly, if you’re trying to reclaim time or energy, is PM easier to juggle that SWE. Please, I need to know.