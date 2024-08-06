MedicalDataScientist in
London vs San Francisco
I currently work in London for a remote friendly company, and am earning around £130k per year, with £20k in stocks due to vest in 18 months. I go into the office once a week from a house in the suburbs.
There's an opportunity that's arisen for me in San Francisco for a role paying $330k, no stocks. At a surface level, this looks like a great deal as I effectively double my income. However, San Francisco has a reputation of being an expensive city. Has anyone here made a similar move? Does the increase in salary make up for the increased cost of living? Also, from a lifestyle perspective what was the most radical difference?
4
2547
Sort by:
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
I don't live in SF, but my gut feel (having once considered a move enough to check housing costs) is that living comfortably starts to get reasonable at or above $200k. At $330k that is more than doable, and you'll probably live better than you do in a London suburb. My perspective on non-housing costs in London (restaurants, transit, etc.) was that everything was crazy expensive. London is easily one of the most expensive cities to live in worldwide. I think you'll do fine in SF on that salary.
3
MedicalDataScientistData Scientist
Thanks. Would you say then that non housing costs in SF are alright?
About
Public
Data Scientist
Members
8,204