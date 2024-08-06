London vs San Francisco

I currently work in London for a remote friendly company, and am earning around £130k per year, with £20k in stocks due to vest in 18 months. I go into the office once a week from a house in the suburbs.





There's an opportunity that's arisen for me in San Francisco for a role paying $330k, no stocks. At a surface level, this looks like a great deal as I effectively double my income. However, San Francisco has a reputation of being an expensive city. Has anyone here made a similar move? Does the increase in salary make up for the increased cost of living? Also, from a lifestyle perspective what was the most radical difference?