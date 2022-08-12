19g616l127lixh in  
Full-Stack Software Engineer  

Tech Job Market in 2023 ?

[HELP] Hey, level.fyi community. I need your help in making a big life decision.

I'm currently an SDE 3 (6ys exp) at a reputed startup in my country and am planning to pursue a 1-year professional master's in the US starting August 2022.


I'll be graduating in July 2023, but given the recession alarms and the economic downturns, I'm not sure if it's a great idea anymore to spend $60k for tuition and graduate during a possible recession when there would be a lot of uncertainty in terms of job opportunities.


I don't doubt my technical skills as a software engineer and will have ample time to prepare for tech interviews over the next 1 year. My only skepticism is the uncertainty of the situation.


Can anyone share any advice ?


P.S- My flight is in 3 days :(

Levels.fyi | Salaries & Tools to Level Up Your Career

Levels.fyi | Salaries & Tools to Level Up Your Career

Search 100k+ salaries for different companies, job titles, career levels, and locations. Explore our tools to help you get paid more!

levels.fyi
2
1234
Sort by:
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon 
Masters isn't very valuable at most tech companies unless you're in a specialty (ex. machine learning). If you're doing it for immigration that's a different reason. From a compensation / career growth perspective you're better off just working a few more years. At every company I've been at Masters / Bachelors and sometimes even PhD's are treated the same.
1

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,395