End of ZIRP Phenomenon

What does the end of the Zero Interest Rate Phenomenon mean for tech companies and mainly software engineers? A lot of people are claiming that working in tech might not be as lucrative anymore and because of this there might be heavy reductions in the salaries and comp + benefits offered. I do not buy this and feel like the market is just in its cyclical stage and you can never bet against tech if not X, Y development will be revolutionary in this field. I wanted to know your guys' thoughts and what advice if any you'd give to both entry level and experienced engineers to tackle this complex situation?