End of ZIRP Phenomenon

What does the end of the Zero Interest Rate Phenomenon mean for tech companies and mainly software engineers? A lot of people are claiming that working in tech might not be as lucrative anymore and because of this there might be heavy reductions in the salaries and comp + benefits offered. I do not buy this and feel like the market is just in its cyclical stage and you can never bet against tech if not X, Y development will be revolutionary in this field. I wanted to know your guys' thoughts and what advice if any you'd give to both entry level and experienced engineers to tackle this complex situation?
EQ1992Software Engineer
Tbh, I'm not sure most Software Engineers even really understood what the ZIRP era was and how it affected them. I tend to agree with you that I don't buy that it'll be a huge adjustment either, but I don't think it's cyclical either (but I could see why you would think that). I think with ZIRP ending, companies will be a lot more intentional about investments, hiring, projects, really everything. So instead of just following the crowd like most companies did in 2020 and just start hiring and handing out insane compensation like crazy, I think we'll see a big reel back from that and then a slow stagnation of hiring, promotions, raises, etc. as companies look to avoid peaking so high and falling back down so much.
