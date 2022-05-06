telescope in
Chatter across industry that many layoffs coming
Ton of layoffs are going to be announced in the next few months. FB just froze hiring across eng, but the most affected will be blitzscaling startups that hired way too much and needs to correct for the current market.
Layoffs I've heard about: On Deck, Mainstreet, Cameo, Bose, Vise, Noom, Blend, Robinhood, Netflix
FlanMan10Marketing Operations
This is across the board. Some friends of mine working in retail/CPG just lost their jobs. 15 ppl cut because forecasters were too aggressive. Seems a lot of companies were just flat out wrong.
1
