19g6vl29bocq2 in
How do you tell a recruiter you already have another job offer?
I recently received a job offer from a company, however I finished the Google interview process over a month ago, and was given very positive feedback when I reached out for an update.
How should I tell the Google recruiter that I have received another offer, and will be accepting soon if I do not get an offer from them soon?
I would really rather not reneg on my current offer if I can help it.
2
1560
Sort by:
6ym891ukphg5xkqSoftware Engineer
This was pretty helpful for me: https://www.notion.so/levelsfyi/Levels-fyi-Resignation-Tips-and-Templates-b3f678ef1b9449edb355b7de53f91a54
2
6ym891ukphg5xkqSoftware Engineer
Would just replace out the resignation pieces, but the templates are pretty versatile just for letting another company know
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482