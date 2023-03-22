Matthew S in
Dear goodness please help lol
Hello, I'm trying to get a software job anywhere that is a household name for my resume. I graduate in about a month and no one is getting call back that I know. I have a lot of backend and embedded software experience primarily (for a student at least). Can someone have a zoom call with me and either give me some pointers on my resume or give a referral. I will buy you coffee and or lunch for your time. For the love God lol I just want to work.
bringeeRecruiter
Can you post your resume draft here? Will be happy to take a look and see if I can help out there. I don't have any referrals to give out unfortunately. Also does it HAVE to be a household name? I feel like people overthink the FAANG-level names and how much weight they carry.
Goldmember1937Computer Engineering
It won't let me attach a document from my phone so I'm just pasting the contents
