Company Salary Expectations

It seems like, outside of Big Tech and startups, companies have unrealistically low salary ranges, particularly for those with more experience.





I have a BS in Computer Science, over 30 years of distinguisged development experience, completing numerous complex projects, and raving reviews from former bosses and coworkers.





Yet as I search for a new position, unless I take the Big Tech or startup route, I'm finding most are looking to pay $100-130k, with a few in the $150k+ range. I'm at a little under $160k and looking for $180-200k. My current employer has made it clear that I've topped out. Many Big Tech companies pay that much straight out of college. I've been in six figures for over 25 years. I should be higher than this at this point in my career.





Where are the companies that reward experience and contribution? I know I can make a huge difference somewhere.







