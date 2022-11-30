IBM Data Analyst Offer

Like the title says, I recieved an offer to work for IBM as a data analyst out of one of their CICs. I currently work as a data analyst for a different compay doing automation, ETL, reporting, and basic ML. I'm happy with my job and have a great team but the company's name and reputation may not carry as much weight as a company like IBM.





IBM would be a pay bump, but would require a significant amount of travel and commuting which would offset any pay increase. The main motivation for moving to a company like IBM would be using it as a resume builder. Does anyone have any thoughts or experience with IBM? Does a company's name on a resume really even matter? From talking to the IBM team my day to day work would be very similiar to what I'm doing now.