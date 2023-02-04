Islam Gamal in
Using an LLC to apply for jobs
Hi, i'm a developer based in Egypt, which makes it challenging when applying for jobs in Europe and almost impossible in the USA, i don't even get invited to interviews so my question is if i create an LLC or dubai FZ and apply through it, does that even work? Or will that get me through the door atleast since it's proof that i can and will manage my own taxes.
19g617l4iktw60Product Manager
I agree, remove your location and state you’re remote and can work in any time zone
1
