Pete hans in  
Software Engineering Manager  

Meta M2 Manager Qualification

Hey folks .. I was informed by Meta recruitment that to qualify to interview as M2 manager one must have managed a division of 100 people. Is that the case ?


How big a org size are you folks seeing under M2 managers ?



formerwhatsapperSoftware Engineer  
This would be a director role at Meta (100 reports). M2 is 25+ reports.

But what is important here is your current/past company profile. Leading 25 contractors isn’t the same as leading 25 Meta engineers. Maybe that’s why they put 100 reports as a bar.
