Meta M2 Manager Qualification
Hey folks .. I was informed by Meta recruitment that to qualify to interview as M2 manager one must have managed a division of 100 people. Is that the case ?
How big a org size are you folks seeing under M2 managers ?
But what is important here is your current/past company profile. Leading 25 contractors isn’t the same as leading 25 Meta engineers. Maybe that’s why they put 100 reports as a bar.