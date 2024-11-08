Manufacturing / Process Enginnering Offer

Poll

Will be graduating in May of 2025. Worked two SWE internships at fortune 50 companies. Last company paused return offers this year so didn't work in my favor. Been applying and getting a few OA's but recently landed in the final round interview and was offered a Manufacturing/Process Enginnering position at a Massive Company. TC is 95k in MCOL.





i'm not worried about the money currently but if i were to take this role would it change the trajectory of my career and i'd never be able to enter the CompE side of the industry again? I don't really enjoy programming but really love the hardware side of my major and wanted to end up there. would taking this role make it harder for me to eventually find a position in hardware?





Should i take the job and try and join the hardware side of the industry later





or





wait and continue applying and hope i can get into a more traditional CompE role?







would love to hear any stories/input from people that went though the same thing?