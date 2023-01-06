Immigration work authorization issue

Hello,

I am currently pursuing CS degree and will graduate in May 2024. I was born in india but got adopted in USA by my step parents. Due to COVID, my immigration process is delayed and because of that I cannot get my work authorization. I am also not a USA citizen yet. Consequently, I cannot get any interships because all internships require work authorization in USA.

Now when I graduate, and if I have my work auhtorization by May 2024, I will not have any internships, which is a disadvantage if i want to get a job. I feel like that is a little unfair.

What should i do ? Should i let the recruiters know somehow ?

Thanks