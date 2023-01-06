aayush2403p in
Immigration work authorization issue
Hello,
I am currently pursuing CS degree and will graduate in May 2024. I was born in india but got adopted in USA by my step parents. Due to COVID, my immigration process is delayed and because of that I cannot get my work authorization. I am also not a USA citizen yet. Consequently, I cannot get any interships because all internships require work authorization in USA.
Now when I graduate, and if I have my work auhtorization by May 2024, I will not have any internships, which is a disadvantage if i want to get a job. I feel like that is a little unfair.
What should i do ? Should i let the recruiters know somehow ?
Thanks
18
5745
Sort by:
2
aayush2403pComputer Science at Wayne State University
My current immigration status is pending. My case is being actively reviewed by USCIS.
I know it is a little confusing. But my immigration case is weird.
Here is a link about exact details of how I will receive my green card: https://www.alllaw.com/articles/nolo/us-immigration/adopt-undocumented-illegal-immigrant-get-green-card.html
I know it is a little confusing. But my immigration case is weird.
Here is a link about exact details of how I will receive my green card: https://www.alllaw.com/articles/nolo/us-immigration/adopt-undocumented-illegal-immigrant-get-green-card.html
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,442
If you are on student visa then you can work on OPT/CPT for up to I think ~33 months or so.