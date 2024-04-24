RoundUp1 in  
Technical Program Manager  

Biden signs bill banning TikTok

https://techcrunch.com/2024/04/24/biden-signs-bill-that-would-ban-tiktok-if-bytedance-fails-to-sell-the-app/


Clickbaity headline a bit lol, but it could be banned if ByteDance doesn't sell TikTok within a year.

Biden signs bill that would ban TikTok if ByteDance fails to sell the app | TechCrunch

Biden signs bill that would ban TikTok if ByteDance fails to sell the app | TechCrunch

President Biden has signed a bill that would ban TikTok if its owner, ByteDance, doesn’t sell it within a year.

techcrunch.com
12
4598
Sort by:
PaperPlanesProduct Designer  
"The bill, which includes aid for Ukraine and Israel, was passed by the U.S. Senate in a 79-18 vote late Tuesday." Never made sense to me how the government can shoehorn things like a TikTok ban into the same bill which includes war aid proposals...
29
Marco4bananaSolution Architect  
they always do that, each group will try to squeeze in their legislature priorities in exchange for their support for the rest of the bundle.
8

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,563