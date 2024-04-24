RoundUp1 in
Biden signs bill banning TikTok
https://techcrunch.com/2024/04/24/biden-signs-bill-that-would-ban-tiktok-if-bytedance-fails-to-sell-the-app/
Clickbaity headline a bit lol, but it could be banned if ByteDance doesn't sell TikTok within a year.
PaperPlanesProduct Designer
"The bill, which includes aid for Ukraine and Israel, was passed by the U.S. Senate in a 79-18 vote late Tuesday." Never made sense to me how the government can shoehorn things like a TikTok ban into the same bill which includes war aid proposals...
Marco4bananaSolution Architect
they always do that, each group will try to squeeze in their legislature priorities in exchange for their support for the rest of the bundle.
