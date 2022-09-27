September Layoffs Update

Firms that have announced layoffs since the beginning of September include:





laid off about 100 employees, mostly in its ad sales unit, according to The New York Times. Patreon is laying off 17% of its staff, about 80 employees, days after disbanding its five-person security team.





Source: By Bobby Armstrong, Editor at LinkedIn News