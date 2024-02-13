PM Referral Request, 8+ yrs experience

I'm a Sr. PM at PayPal with 8+ years of experience shipping and managing both B2C and B2B products in the AI space (including LLMs, computer vision, ads, and search), where I also have deep technical experience and an MS from a top tech university. My work includes: - Leading cross-functional teams involving dozens of engineers, designers, and analysts - Building user-centric product roadmaps with clear metric definition and a long-term, strategic vision - Securing leadership buy-in and organizational alignment through transparent communication, empathy, and confidence - Consistently launching products which create significant lift to company KPIs I have my resume and job listings ready to share, so please comment or message me if interested! #bigtech #referral #pm #product #productmanager #ai #artificialintelligence #genai #llm #search #recommendation #productmanagement #meta #google #slack #salesforce #instacart #amazon #apple #adobe #microsoft