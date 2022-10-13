Ggd19f48y in
How do you say no to extra work without getting fired later...?
I feel like the team is so burned out and managers are getting directives from leadership to push for more. Things always seem to be on fire and I'm not interested in "additional projects".
BUT, I feel like if I dont take on more or at least fake it, I'm gonna get fired eventually because I'm not a "team player".
Have you guys had to deal with this and how do you say no to the extra work?
jupiterraUX Designer
Don't be a "yes man" or a people pleaser. You're gonna get burned out over and over again.
15
OreoDomino2424Product Manager
Or "yes person", in case the poster isn't male.
5
