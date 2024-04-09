Advice for a newbie in US, but experienced in dev

34 years old with a solid experience in backend/frontend/mobile. Did .NET long time, was Microsoft MVP/MCP, but switched to JS at some point. Was one if the top product engineers in my country working mostly for US companies. Good at presentations, communication, leading teams. I have work authorization and no lock to any company.





What will be your advice to start here efficiently, have a competitive salary and avoid basic mistakes and waisting a time?





I prefer remote work, looking at Texas/Florida for living due to weather and taxes. Not sure about Silicon Valley as physical location and chance to ride a unicorn. Already experienced with several startups, fails, etc. Any startup pitch is not so shiny for me. Not sure FAANG is for me, lazy for leetcode nonesense and honestly it's too boring doing from scratch at my age.





15 YOE

TC 150K / Europe (all cash)

No partner/kids