kessmess in
Advice for a newbie in US, but experienced in dev
34 years old with a solid experience in backend/frontend/mobile. Did .NET long time, was Microsoft MVP/MCP, but switched to JS at some point. Was one if the top product engineers in my country working mostly for US companies. Good at presentations, communication, leading teams. I have work authorization and no lock to any company.
What will be your advice to start here efficiently, have a competitive salary and avoid basic mistakes and waisting a time?
I prefer remote work, looking at Texas/Florida for living due to weather and taxes. Not sure about Silicon Valley as physical location and chance to ride a unicorn. Already experienced with several startups, fails, etc. Any startup pitch is not so shiny for me. Not sure FAANG is for me, lazy for leetcode nonesense and honestly it's too boring doing from scratch at my age.
15 YOE
TC 150K / Europe (all cash)
No partner/kids
4
1939
Sort by:
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Umm, apply to jobs and get hired? I'm not sure what you're looking for, to be honest. You're asking very broad questions but you seem to have already done your research if you know where the low tax locales are. Austin TX has a decent tech market, which will give you in-office options in addition to remote ones (this raises your market rate even if you are targeting remote roles only). What specific questions do you have?
kessmessSoftware Engineer
There are location based differences in the hiring process here in US comparing to remote abroad. Like I saw almost no one suggests Cracking the code book there, but do it here.
Is it still valuable? Anything else might help?
Is it still valuable? Anything else might help?
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,531