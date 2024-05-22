How can I as a third year undergrad get a remote internship in tech?

I have just recently completed my second year of college. I am studying computer science engineering. I have one month before my third year begins .

I studied DevOps and little bit of AWS and I know python, cpp ,c, Java. I also have done front end web dev but I don't have any good projects to show. How can I make good projects and should I just take projects from YouTube? I want to do a remote internship in tech field so I can earn some money while also studying in college. Can someone guide me please? What should I do in this one month that I have before my third year begins so I can get an internship ?