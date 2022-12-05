Vbb in
Is 115000$(breakdown below),a good offer for entry level sde position considering Masters in CS & having 2 YOE?
Location-either of PA,GA
104k base
7k bonus each for 2 years
axdDOf309Software Engineer
104 base seems a little on the lower side but maybe there are specific circumstances like the size of company at play? https://www.levels.fyi/t/software-engineer/locations/pittsburgh-area?sortBy=total_compensation&yoeChoice=custom&maxYoe=2&limit=50&sortOrder=DESC&offset=100 This is saying its more middle of the pack.
1
jumpacData Analyst
OP is in data science I think. Found this instead- https://www.levels.fyi/t/data-scientist/locations/pittsburgh-area?offset=0&limit=50&sortBy=total_compensation&yoeChoice=custom&maxYoe=2&sortOrder=ASC
