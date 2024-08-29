johnappleseed00 in
Is my salary too low for NYC/Senior Software Engineer 130K$?
Hi everyone, i started 3-4 years ago at a small ish tech company after doing a tech bootcamp. I've grown to be a senior engineer and i am team lead. I feel like i'm being lowballed in my salary and wanted to get a gut check of what everyone thinks makes sense and if you have any tips for me to try and get a rebalanced salary. I'm in Manhattan/New York City and the yearly is 130,000 no bonus and 5,000$ stock.
Some of my day to day tasks:
- typescript and node mostly
- front end and private npm packages across the org that are the main product
- on call rotation, a week every 1.5months and security tickets
- lead 3 engineers and own major features and projects
7
3262
Sort by:
winnerwinner1Software Engineer
Senior at a no-name company (idk where you work, you decide if it applies) is often inflated vs larger companies just keep that in mind
4
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,590