Muema in
Flutter Developer opportunity
Hi, in the past 7-9 months I have been developing a flutter app but recently found out that I could not get compensated for the effort done. I'm really drowning in debt and don't know of any opportunities I can apply jobs to. Can anyone help?
3
1987
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Wait, you did the work and the people you built it for aren't paying you?
MuemaSoftware Engineer
Yeah they said I would get shares and I was ok with it but my writing business had some shortcomings and after telling them that and almost getting the product completely done… they changed the business model and I couldn’t continue down that path because I couldn’t pay the bills and to be honest I’m still struggling to pay bills as we speak
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482