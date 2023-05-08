Question on compenstation

I have been working for 8 years in the same company and planning to change when market situations get settled down.





I am working as an Engineer manager now in my current organization and it is hard to live in the bay area with the pay I am getting.





I am thinking to look at opportunities that can pay me better as an Engineering manager as well as thinking to reallocate to different states possibly Texas, Atlanta, and NC.





Currenlty I get 200k + 20-40k Bonsu + 70k RSU (Vesting 4 years)