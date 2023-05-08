mck in
Question on compenstation
I have been working for 8 years in the same company and planning to change when market situations get settled down.
I am working as an Engineer manager now in my current organization and it is hard to live in the bay area with the pay I am getting.
I am thinking to look at opportunities that can pay me better as an Engineering manager as well as thinking to reallocate to different states possibly Texas, Atlanta, and NC.
Currenlty I get 200k + 20-40k Bonsu + 70k RSU (Vesting 4 years)
MPOptimum1Technical Program Manager
What's the actual question? Just looking for insight on how to get a bit more money? Relocating to any of those other states/areas probably puts your current comp in line with market rates. Any of the larger FAANG companies are going to be paying engineering managers like well over $350k
1
mckSoftware Engineering Manager
Trying to see how much I can get if at all I switch to different companies amd places compared to bay area. As I see lot of ppl in different states are getting pretty competitive salaries same as bay area. So was curious if I wanted to move out
