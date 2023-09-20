Bard Gets a Major Upgrade

Google's Bard chatbot is extending its abilities with access to personalized Google apps and services including Gmail, Docs, Drive, Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights and hotels.





Bard Extensions and Google Applications Integration

Bard can now tap into individualized data from Google apps such as Gmail, Drive and Docs, with user permission.

Google reassured users that personal data accessed by Bard will not be used for reinforcement learning, providing another on their transparency, choice, and control tenets.

Prompts can direct Bard to search for specific information within Gmail, but it does not store the entire inbox content.

Collaborative Characteristics and Fact-Checking Capabilities

Users can employ Bard to summarize emails or gather trip details from email threads, and then research real-time travel information, surface YouTube recommendations for the destination, and provide Maps directions to the airport.

Google's chatbot can also double-check its responses against Google search, improving user trust and enhancing Bard's model through user feedback on incorrect answers.

The new extensions using non-personal data – YouTube, Flights, Hotels, and Maps – are automatically opted-in but users can choose to opt-out.

Collaboration and Language Availability

Bard now lets users share an ongoing chat with others through a public link.

Google plans to expand Bard's feature set to over 40 new languages beyond its existing English language capabilities.





