How to pass hiring manager PM interviews

I recently resigned from a startup and am interviewing now for Senior PM roles. I've gotten a good amount of interviews, and always get past the recruiter phone screens but can't seem to get past the hiring manager interviews.





I have a little over 4 years professional experience in product (started as an APM for 2 years, PM for 1 year, Senior/Lead PM for 1.5 years). A couple things come to mind as to why I am not advancing:

I'm poorly communicating my past experiences/skillset The hiring managers are looking for a very niche/specific type of PM (if its a <insert niche like consumer mobile, retention, growth, platform> role, and I don't have explicit <niche> experience, I don't advance) I've been overleved and should be applying to PM roles not Senior PM roles

Does anyone have advice for things I can do during the interview process to advance? Or other things I may not be considering as reasons I'm not advancing?





Any insights are really appreciated!