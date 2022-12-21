Pushy recruiters?

I just got an offer from a mid-size company and the recruiter is being super pushy about the offer deadline, basically giving me 48 hours and almost discouraging me from trying to negotiate.





I've also had weird experiences with recruiters from other companies as well and I've never really had this experience. Anyone else having trouble working with recruiters? Is it just an end of year thing trying to meet their metrics?





Or any advice on pushing the deadline out a bit?





Really souring me on joining the company.