Pushy recruiters?
I just got an offer from a mid-size company and the recruiter is being super pushy about the offer deadline, basically giving me 48 hours and almost discouraging me from trying to negotiate.
I've also had weird experiences with recruiters from other companies as well and I've never really had this experience. Anyone else having trouble working with recruiters? Is it just an end of year thing trying to meet their metrics?
Or any advice on pushing the deadline out a bit?
Really souring me on joining the company.
12go12Recruiter
I'm sorry to hear of your experience with your recruiter, it's definitely such a wide range of people with different strategies and tactics they use. For context, we are typically measured on our acceptance rate and it's possible they might be trying to make the push before the end of the year so they can meet their goals, but it's also possible they might have some news in hand that they can't share that could jeopardize the role in the future. In the midst of the layoffs, I always tried to explain to candidates that I'm not sure if the role will be open in a month because they could shut down hiring, but if they accept and onboard now, they'll be in a better spot to stick around. I'd just try to ask your recruiter for extra time to think about the offer, it's a big decision so you don't want to rush into it, especially if you're being pushed.
