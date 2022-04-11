walterjfk in  
Product Designer  

Google negotiation (L4/L5)

I am about to do the final process at Google with 4 interviews. In a previous interview I was told that the position could be Level 4 or 5 (probably 4 I was told, although from my experience I deserved more).


My question is... If I pass the final round and they finally make me an offer of Level 4, would it be possible at that point to negotiate it to be Level 5? I have over 15 years of experience and my intention was to at least get into Level 5 but I don't know if 1) Google is open to negotiation or the level of the offer is closed at this point. 2) If perhaps it might be an interesting topic to discuss with the recruiter BEFORE the final round of interviews so they can take it into consideration before making me the offer.


Thank you all!

Walter

7
3506
Sort by:
undertoneSoftware Engineer  
Definitely bring this up before hand, they may have to change the interview process as well as the people you interview with to make it happen. It’s extremely difficult to negotiate level afterwards, and even then most friends had to restart the entire interview process to get re-evaluated at that level. It is possible though.
5
walterjfkProduct Designer  
Thank you very much for your advice! 👌🏻👌🏻 I´ll contact the recruiter to let him know about this.... If any other community members can provide input on this issue I would greatly appreciate it! 🙌🏻 Cheers!

About

Public

Product Designer

Members

4,670