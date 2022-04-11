Google negotiation (L4/L5)

I am about to do the final process at Google with 4 interviews. In a previous interview I was told that the position could be Level 4 or 5 (probably 4 I was told, although from my experience I deserved more).





My question is... If I pass the final round and they finally make me an offer of Level 4, would it be possible at that point to negotiate it to be Level 5? I have over 15 years of experience and my intention was to at least get into Level 5 but I don't know if 1) Google is open to negotiation or the level of the offer is closed at this point. 2) If perhaps it might be an interesting topic to discuss with the recruiter BEFORE the final round of interviews so they can take it into consideration before making me the offer.





Thank you all!

Walter