How to best parse multiple recruiter requests?





I have a few things I know I want/don’t want out of my next role (in addition to comp, obviously). Do I just templatize this, and respond to every one? Should I even bother with this approach, or turn off the status and reach out to companies myself?





Any advice would be welcome!

YOE: 6

I’m casually looking for a new job, and set my recruiter visible LinkedIn status to “Open To Work.” I forgot how overwhelming this flood of requests is - Does anyone have tips on how best to handle these?