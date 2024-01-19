skycomputer in
Looking for an internship? Apply to the KP Fellowship
Hey fellow students and prospective interns. If you’re still looking for an internship for the summer, apply to the Kleiner Perkins Fellowship. https://fellows.kleinerperkins.com/ They’ll try to pair you with a portfolio company if you’re accepted and can vouch for the program having been through it myself. They have a lot of social events for all the KP fellows too, including dinners and even a sailing trip near the Golden Gate. Good luck to everyone!
